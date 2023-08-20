Drivers test their skills at a Hub City Speed event

JACKSON, Tenn.—A popular event puts driver’s racing skills to the test.

Hosted by Hub City Speed the 5th autocross event of 2023 was held on Sunday.

The event was open to all ages, experience levels, and vehicles, as long as they have a valid driver’s license and a vehicle in good working order.









Multiple drivers participated getting to see what their vehicles are truly made of. Drivers got to drive on a unique course where they were timed.

The driver that had the fastest time was declared the winner. It was an exciting event that will leave people begging for more.

“You can bring cars, trucks, SUVs, whatever you want to bring pretty much, and we will do a timed trial of a course that we set up different every single time,” said Nolan Tanner, Hub City Speed president.

The next event will be held September 10.

