Mugshots : Madison County : 8/16/23 – 8/17/23

Griffin, Tamyia: Violation of Probation/Driving on Revoked/Suspended License/Other

Mitchelson, Joseph: Violation of Probation/ Violation of Community Corrections/ Violation of Probation

Newbern, Joshua Newbern, Joshua: Violation of Probation

Douglas, Artavis Douglas, Artavis: Failure To Appear

Hardy, Norman Hardy, Norman: Violation of Probation



Dunbar, Amanda: Failure To Appear

Barrett, Teresa: Driving Under The Influence

Lee, Donny: Aggravated Assault

Gillam, Amaia: Aggravated Assault

Sanders, Dearrah: Violation of Probation



Brasfield, David: Evading Arrest

Young, Kevin: Violation of Order of Protection

Carpenter, Martin: Unlawful Carrying Or Possession Of A Weapon/ Illegal Possess/ Unlawful Carrying Or Possession Of A Weapon, Illegal Possess

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 8/16/23 and 7:42 a.m. on 8/17/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.