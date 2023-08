Mugshots : Madison County : 8/17/23 – 8/18/23

Welch, Payton Welch, Payton: Simple Domestic Assault

Macias, Roberto Macias, Roberto: Schedule II Drug Violation/ Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia

Smith, Gerald Smith, Gerald: Failure To Appear

Fleming, Tujulia Fleming, Tujulia: Theft $1000>$9,999/ All Other Larceny/Possession of Methamphetamine/ Unlawful Carrying Or Possession Of A Weapon/ Illegal Possess

Shaw, Walter Shaw, Walter: Sexual Battery/ Aggravated/ Statutory Rape/ Aggravated



Gladney, Dillon Gladney, Dillon: Violation of Probation

Robinson, Willie Robinson, Willie: Public Indecency-indecent Exposure

Nolen, Markell Nolen, Markell: Possession of Methamphetamine/ Driving on Revoked/suspended License/ Violation Of Registration Law

Branch, Christopher Branch, Christopher: Failure To Appear

Johnson, Valencia Johnson, Valencia: Simple Domestic Assault



Middlebrooks, Mario Middlebrooks, Mario: Leaving The Scene Of Accident (property damage)

Ellis, Fletcher II Ellis, Fletcher II: Driving on Revoked/suspended License/ Violation of Registration Law/ Improper Display Of Tag/ No Proof Of Insurance

Baker, Adam Baker, Adam: Evading Arrest/ Speeding/ Reckless Driving

Ray, Richard Ray, Richard: Failure To Appear

White, Tavious White, Tavious: Schedule VI Drug Violations/ Speeding



Wallace, Jakiya Wallace, Jakiya: Failure To Appear

Morales, Fernando Morales, Fernando: Driving on Revoked/suspended License

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 8/17/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 8/18/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.