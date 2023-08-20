Unique expo offers guests a look at the unusual

JACKSON, Tenn.—A special expo draws animal lovers to the Jackson Fairgrounds.

The Jackson Fairgrounds recently played host to the Exotic Pet Expo that brought in a large number of people from all around West Tennessee.

“We are out here with all kinds of exotic pets. We’ve got reptiles like snakes, geckos, lizards, frogs, turtles, and tortoises. As well as, different kinds of birds, mammals, and all the supplies and stuff for them,” said Dustin Bickerstaff, Exotic Pet Expo owner.

The expo not only gave people the opportunity to own an exotic pet, but to also explore and learn about these fascinating animals that often captivate the imaginations of many.

Whether attendees were seasoned enthusiasts or merely curious individuals, visitors were amazed at the diverse range of exotic pets on display.

“We host this three times a year and we love to see the crowds grow each and every time we host it. The community really loves coming out here and seeing all of these animals and just spending time getting to know about them and learning about them,” Brickerstaff said.

Bickerstaff tells us his favorite part about these expos is seeing people smiling and happy to be at the expo and getting to see their reactions whenever they see an exotic animal that they have never seen before.

“I want to thank the community for supporting us every time we have hosted this event, I want to thank our vendors for coming out and supporting us. We couldn’t do it without the public and vendors as well, so thank you to everybody,” Bickerstaff said.

The next Exotic Pet Expo will be held during the third weekend of October.

