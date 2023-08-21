City of Martin welcomes college students with festive event

MARTIN, Tenn.– It’s fair season and one west Tennessee town is getting local college students ready for a new semester with a huge event.

The city of Martin kicked-off their City Fair Monday evening.

The fair is designed to invite business and organizations to show what they have to offer and to meet incoming and returning students of UT Martin.

One of the groups participating, Central Baptist Church was on hand to welcome some of the new UT Martin students to campus.

“It’s a really good turnout. We weren’t fortunate enough to get the air conditioning, but a lot of students have come by anyway. It’s been really cool to see a lot of the new faces around Martin,” said Corben Hagas, college and career pastor with Central Baptist Church.

Organizers say the event was a huge success.