Heat is on this Week, Next Front this Weekend!

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

A heat advisory has been issued today across West Tennessee and will likely be extended for the entirety of the work week. Temperatures will get warmer each day through Thursday and 100° could be possible late in the week. The next front looks to be on the way for the weekend. We will have the latest on the heat and talk about maybe a few showers this weekend. Plus there are several tropical systems in the Atlantic basin and we will have an update on them as well right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and rain showers are not coming. It will be a bit warm and humid with overnight lows dropping down to the mid 70s. A heat advisory remains in effect this evening and will be issued again into the day on Tuesday.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures are forecast to be even hotter on Tuesday than they were on Monday. Highs will reach the mid to maybe upper 90s for some of us. The heat index will linger between 105-110° in the afternoon and evening hours. Skies will remain mostly sunny and the winds will stay light and come out of the northeast most of the day. Tuesday night lows will again fall down to the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s. The winds will stay light and continue to have an easterly component to them. There will be only a few clouds as sunny skies will dominate most of the day. The heat index will linger in the upper 100s for most of the day. Wednesday night lows will again dip down to the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

The hottest weather of the week will look to show up on Thursday or Friday. The winds will return to the southwest on Thursday and that will increase the temperature and the humidity as well. Expect mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. If we have any excessive heat warnings issued this week they will be on Thursday and maybe Friday. Highs will make it up to around 100° and it will be a bit humid as well with a heat index around 110°. Thursday night lows will fall down to the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be another very hot day. Forecast models are hinting at a late front on Friday that may hold off until the weekend. The front will bring a little relief from the heat and although rain isn’t likely, a few showers or weak storms could pop up as it gets a little closer and passes by. Highs on Friday are still forecast to reach the upper 90s to near 100°. The winds on Friday will come out of the west but will transition to the northeast into the weekend behind the front.

THE WEEKEND:

Temperatures are expected to cool down some this weekend depending on the timing of the next front. Highs will still reach the mid 90s on Saturday but fall down to the low 90s on Sunday. There is a chance if the front shows up Friday night or Saturday morning the temperatures could be even cooler than that this weekend. Overnight lows will drop down to around 70° each night. The winds will come out of the north of northeast this weekend which will also keep the humidity down some as well as the overall temperature. We could see a quick shower or two this weekend depending on the timing of the front but we are not expecting widespread rainfall or severe storms if we see any rain at all.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin, located over the east-central Caribbean Sea, on Tropical Storm Gert, located several hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, and has issued the last advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Emily, located over the central Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, located over the central Gulf of Mexico. * Formation chance through 48 hours...high...90 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...90 percent. 1. Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92): Showers and thunderstorms over portions of the tropical eastern Atlantic are associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form later this week while it moves west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to well above normal this entire work week. The rain and storm chances are slim to none until the weekend, but they are still low then as well. The heat and humidity will be a factor all week long and expect heat alerts to be issued each day. The tropics are starting to heat up and will be getting plenty of attention from us meteorologists in the south as overall the storm threat looks to be very low next week. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely for the heat wave this week. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13