Jackson Police investigating shooting in north Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn.–A developing story after reports of a large police presence early Monday evening.

According to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters, there was a report of shots fired in in north Jackson just before 8 p.m.

Our crew went an area near North Side High School where they found several police units on the scene and crime tape up.

Our crew also found a vehicle with several bullet holes and shell casings in the street with evidence markers.

This was at the intersection of Rockwell Road and Reynolds Drive.

Investigators with the Jackson Police Department confirmed shots were fired

and that one victim was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with what are believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

This shooting is under investigation.

