James I. Gann, age 45, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, August 17, 2023 at his home.

James was born August 11, 1978 in Fayette County, Tennessee. He lived with Loraine King and the late Morris King and referred to them as Mama and Papaw. James loved them as his own and they loved him as a son.

James enjoyed fishing and spending time with family. He always had a smile on his face and was the life of the party. He was always helping anybody and everybody and never met a stranger. In November 2021, James went to Gatlinburg on a family trip and had the best time.

James loved going to church. He took over the role of saying the blessing at family get-togethers and he would always end the prayer with these words… “Thank you Lord for such a good family.” We will all miss him dearly.

Visitations for James will be from 6 to 9 P.M. Tuesday, August 22, 2023 and from 11 A.M. until 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Funeral Services will be at 2 P.M. Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. The officiating ministers will be Rev. Shane Porter and Bro. Kevin Treadway. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Richard King, Brandon King, Jr., Daniel King, Brandon King, Jodie King and Patrick King.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

