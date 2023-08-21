Local students join the STEM cell donor registry

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — From books and lectures to being a personal hero to someone in need, these students are saying “Yes” to the cause.

Freed-Hardeman University students Clark Endsley and Brayden Martin chose to sign up on the blood stem cell registry, hoping to donate to someone in need through the Earl Young program.

“I filled out one of these forms two years ago at a drive just like today’s, and then this past May I got an email saying I had become a match,” said Endsley.

After the donation was made in July, Endsley’s recipient has now received the cells.

“For me, I was just very thankful that I was able to be part of his journey towards recovery,” Endsley said. “I hope that he’s doing well and I’m thankful, and I hope his family is able to be with him for more time now.”

Martin has been chosen as the first student ambassador for Earl Young’s team.

“I know as some people that haven’t been affected by it, I’m glad they haven’t, but they don’t fully understand how a lot of this works or even how, you know, it kind of goes about the whole family and friends and everything too. So it gets me a little excited at spreading awareness, more than it is, you know, trying to get people as donors initially,” said Martin.

During the programs, students can hear short videos of testimonials and receive information on their donation options.

“Definitely join the registry and if you were to become a match for a recipient, then the process is very easy. And it’s definitely worth it for knowing that you’re able to help save a life,” Endsley said.

FHU is the first to have this program through Earl Young, and the students seem excited about making a valuable difference.

