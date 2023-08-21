Mrs. Helen Louise Cole

WBBJ Staff,
Mrs. Helen Louise Cole, 82, died Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at her residence in Brownsville.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 2:00 P. M. at Lower Salem Baptist Church in Brownsville.  Interment will be in Lower Salem Baptist Church Cemetery in Brownsville.  There will be a visitation Saturday from 1:00 P. M. until time of service at Lower Salem Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville
(731) 772-1472

