Mrs. Rosie Lee Allen, 95, died Thursday, August 17, 2023, at her residence in Somerville.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1:00 P. M. at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ in Stanton. Interment will be in Clover Garden C. M. E. Church Cemetery in Whiteville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472