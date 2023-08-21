Mrs. Rosie Lee Allen

Mrs. Rosie Lee Allen, 95, died Thursday, August 17, 2023, at her residence in Somerville.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 1:00 P. M. at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ in Stanton.  Interment will be in Clover Garden C. M. E. Church Cemetery in Whiteville.  There will be a visitation Saturday from 12:00 Noon until time of service at Lighthouse Church of God in Christ.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville
(731) 772-1472

