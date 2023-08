Mrs. Sharonell Taylor, 60, died Friday, August 18, 2023, at Haywood County Community Hospital in Brownsville.

With social distancing restrictions in place, memorial services will be Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 1:00 P. M. at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Brownsville.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472