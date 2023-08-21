Report shows Shiloh battlefield’s impact on local economy

SHILOH, Tenn. — A new report from the National Park Service is showing the impact Shiloh National Military Park has on the local economy.

According to the news release, the report showed that 387,000 visitors went to the park in 2022, spending $25.6 million in communities near the park.

The release says the spending supports 358 nearby jobs, and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $30.5 million.

“Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 300 million visitors every year. The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable: bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams.

“We are pleased that Shiloh National Military Park attracts more than 300,000 visitors to explore the commemorative landscapes of both Shiloh and Corinth. As a gateway, the park offers an opportunity for visitors to also experience the natural beauty, inspiring history, and historic towns that are part of this extraordinary Civil War story,” said Shiloh Superintendent Catherine Bragaw.

