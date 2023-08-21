TWRA sets free hunting day

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released two news releases:

TENNESSEE’S 2023 FREE HUNTING DAY SET FOR SATURDAY, SQUIRREL SEASON TO OPEN

NASHVILLE — Tennessee residents are allowed to hunt without a license on Saturday, Aug. 26 which coincides with the opening day of squirrel season.

Free Hunting Day is an event the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency annually provides in hopes of increasing interest in hunting. Squirrel hunting is one of Tennessee’s oldest and favorite traditions. The day serves as an excellent opportunity for people to experience the enjoyment of the sport.

The TWRA encourages regular hunters to introduce friends and family members (young and old) to the outdoor sport. It is also an excellent opportunity for people who have not tried hunting in a while to be reintroduced to the sport.

In addition to opening of squirrel season, the three-day archery only on private lands only antlered deer hunt is set for Aug. 25-27. The only exception is in Unit CWD where guns and muzzleloaders are allowed and select public lands are open for hunting.

On Free Hunting Day, state resident hunters are exempt from hunting licenses and WMA permit requirements. Many of the WMAs are open to hunters seeking public access on Aug. 26. Hunters are asked to check the information for specific WMAs in the 2023-24 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. Sportsmen are required to ask for permission to hunt on private lands they do not own.

The TWRA offers a reminder that hunter education requirements are not waived for Free Hunting Day. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1969 is required to have successfully completed a hunter education course. An apprentice license is required for those born on or after Jan. 1, 1969 if the hunter education course has not been completed. This license exempts the hunter from the mandatory hunter education law for one year from the date of purchase but may only be purchased for up to three consecutive years during the lifetime of the hunter. Those under 10 years of age do not need a Hunter Education certificate but must be accompanied by an adult at least 21 years of age who must remain in a position to take immediate control of the hunting device.

Hunters can harvest up to 10 squirrels a day from the opening day of squirrel season through March 15, 2024. The season ending date was extended last year from the final day of February by the Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commission. Each hunting day begins a half-hour before sunrise and ends a half-hour after sunset.

For more information about hunting in Tennessee, visit TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org or contact your nearest TWRA regional office.

PRIVATE LANDS ARCHERY ONLY, UNIT CWD ANTLERED DEER HUNTS SET AUGUST 25-27

NASHVILLE — The three-day archery only on private lands only antlered deer hunt is set for Aug. 25-27. The only exception is in Unit CWD where guns and muzzleloaders are allowed and select public lands are open for hunting.

The harvested deer counts toward the season bag limit which is two antlered for the deer units except for Unit CWD where the bag limit is three. Hunters in Unit CWD can see which public lands are open for this hunt in the 2023-24 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide. Fluorescent orange is required in Unit CWD.

Unit CWD counties have not changed from last season and include Chester, Crockett, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, and Tipton counties. CWD Positive or High-Risk counties outside of Unit CWD (Carroll, Decatur, Dyer, Hardin, Henry, Wayne, and Weakley counties) are in Unit L for hunting regulations but must still follow CWD carcass transportation and feeding restrictions.

Tennessee residents are also allowed to hunt without a license on Free Hunting Day Saturday, Aug. 26, which coincides with the opening day of squirrel season.

For a full list of hunting season dates and regulations visit TWRA’s website at www.tnwildlife.org or contact your nearest TWRA regional office.

