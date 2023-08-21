UT Martin welcomes in Class of 2027

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee welcomed their Class of 2027 on Thursday.

University of Tennessee welcomed their Class of 2027

University of Tennessee welcomed their Class of 2027

University of Tennessee welcomed their Class of 2027

Incoming students enjoyed four fun-filled days as they began their journey as new Skyhawks. On Thursday, students moved in and transformed their dorms into their new homes. In the afternoon, they participated in a welcome-back picnic, comedy show, and movie night.

“There has been everything from a scavenger hunt to moving into the residence halls with huge cookouts to convocation, which is more formal. Throughout this week, we’re going to have programming and events,” said UTM Chancellor Yancy Freeman.

Students were guided by UTM pep leaders to help them acclimate to the university.

“Getting to see students make connections so quickly, being able to witness a student who’s more reserved putting themselves out there and pushing to make connections,” said Sloan Bearden, a pep leader.

On Sunday afternoon, students gathered at the Elam Center for their final kickoff to classes. Chancellor Freeman shares something in common with the new students; he’s also new to the university. “I am still learning lots of people and meeting lots of people and engaging as much as I can, trying to help the process as much as I can, but I’m excited,” Freeman said.

The University of Martin started its first week of classes on Monday, offering a week of fun-filled events. Students also had their group picture taken along with receiving new T-shirts.

Find more local news here.