August county commission meeting held Monday

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Madison County officials met Monday evening to discuss significant business matters.







Early in the evening, the Madison County commissioners convened for their August meeting.

During this session, they conducted votes for two new members: one for the county’s school board district and the other for the West Tennessee Healthcare Board of Trustees.

Currently, they are in the process of voting for the next county school board district seat and have appointed a new member to the West Tennessee Healthcare Board of Trustees.

Regarding new business, there was discussion about the Great Wolf Lodge and the ongoing construction of the new Dixie Factory in North Jackson.

Jackson Chamber’s Kyle Barron shared more on that.

“Just recently, Great Wolf Lodge came to town here a couple of weeks back with their CEO. That was excellent, and we look forward to them moving here and breaking ground in the future,” Barron said.

He also mentioned that the Dixie Factory is still on track for the expected schedule date. In addition to this, Lori Nunnery shared in the meeting about the new visitors’ guide for Jackson, which is now available online.

“We have printed over 40,000 of those. They are also available online. We send this out by request, and they are distributed to the welcome centers. If we have VIP guests moving to our community, this is the new go-to guide,” Nunnery said.

Board members of the Madison County Commissioners express anticipation for the Great Wolf Lodge’s arrival in the area.

