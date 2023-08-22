Brenda Douglas Triplett • Golden Years Adult Daycare

Can you share the story behind your business and what inspired you to start it? How does it align with your personal values and the needs of your community?

During my 30 years of employment in the nursing field I saw firsthand, up close and personal the impact of caring for a loved one with dementia can have on a caregiver. Not just meeting their daily needs of care but also meeting and maintaining mental stability for the caregiver. My passion for the elderly and desire to provide a safe haven place the caregiver could drop their loved ones off while they continue some form normalcy in their daily lives lead me to step out on faith and open Golden Years Adult Daycare.

In what ways does your business contribute to the economic empowerment and advancement of the Black community? Can you highlight any specific initiatives or partnerships that promote diversity and inclusion?

Whites make up the majority of the over 5 million people in the United States with Alzheimer’s (a form of dementia) However, combining evidence from available studies shows that African Americans and Hispanics are at higher risk and more often aren’t diagnosis as early. With the increased numbers of African Americans household choosing to keep the loved one at home instead of placing them in long termed facility, Golden Years all them the power to do so.

How have you overcome challenges and obstacles as a Black business owner? Are there any lessons or strategies you’ve learned along the way that you believe would benefit other aspiring entrepreneurs?

I tell anyone who desire to venture into their passion/dream to first and foremost believe in God and the power of prayers. I continue to face challenges on daily basis, however knowledge is definitely power. Seek out all resources available to you. And know Rome wasn’t build overnight and lots of hard labor was utilized before it came into fruition.

In what ways do you prioritize and support other Black-owned businesses? Do you actively seek out collaborations and partnerships within the Black business community? If so, how have these relationships impacted your own growth and success?

As a Black, female business owner I wholeheartedly support other minority businesses by using the services they offer as well as referring their services to others.

How do you envision the future of Black entrepreneurship, and what role do you see your business playing in that future? Are there any particular goals or aspirations you have for your business that are aligned with uplifting the Black community?

Definitely see a tremendous growth in the future of Black entrepreneurship. As a whole Blacks have always had/have the skill and insight of survivor. Taking a little and stepping out on faith to make it happen. And NOW with all the opportunities available to us this can be achieved easier than previous Black pioneers. Again, knowledge is power. A great start is becoming a member of the Jackson American African Chamber Of Commerce.

