Decatur County Fair 2023 officially opens in Parsons

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn.– We’re now into August and heading into fall, which means it’s Fair Season in west Tennessee.

With that, one annual tradition returns for another year.

Tuesday evening was the opening for the 2023 Decatur County Fair in Parsons as Mayor Mike Creasy officially proclaimed the fair open for a new season. There was also a presentation of the colors by the Scotts Hill Color Guard.

Attendees can look forward to all your fair favorites… fair rides, fair games, fair food, exhibits, entertainment and more.

The Decatur County Fair continues through Saturday at the Decatur County Fairgrounds, located at 1925 Highway 641 South in Parsons.