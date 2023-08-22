Excessive Heat Through Friday, Front Coming on Saturday

The hottest weather all year is on the way as we head into the back half of the work week. Highs will reach the upper 90s and even a few 100s will be possible Wednesday through Friday. The heat index could reach as high as 110-115° the next 3 days in a row. A front will pass on Saturday and might bring a few showers and a break in the heat. Catch the full forecast details on the heat and more on the weekend front coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Temperatures were even hotter on Tuesday than they were on Monday. Highs reached the mid 90s for most of us. The heat index lingered between 105-110° in the afternoon and evening hours. Skies will remain mostly sunny and the winds will stay light and come out of the east tonight. Tuesday night lows will again fall down to the mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will be very similar to Tuesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s. The winds will stay light and continue to have an easterly component to them. There will be only a few clouds as sunny skies will dominate most of the day. The heat index will linger in the upper 100s to around 110° for most of the afternoon. Wednesday night lows will again dip down to the mid 70s.

THURSDAY:

The hottest weather of the week will look to show up on Thursday or Friday. The winds will return to the southwest on Thursday and that will increase the temperature and the humidity as well. Expect mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. If we have any excessive heat warnings issued this week they will be on Thursday and maybe Friday. Highs will make it up to around 100° and it will be a bit humid as well with a heat index around 110°. Thursday night lows will fall down to the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be another very hot day. Forecast models are hinting at a late front Friday night that may hold off until the weekend. The front will bring a little relief from the heat and although rain isn’t likely, a few showers or weak storms could pop up as it gets a little closer and passes by. Highs on Friday are still forecast to reach the upper 90s to near 100°. The winds on Friday will come out of the west but will transition to the northeast into the weekend behind the front.

THE WEEKEND:

Temperatures are expected to cool down some this weekend depending on the timing of the next front. Highs will still reach the mid to upper 90s on Saturday depending on the timing of the front but fall down to the low 90s on Sunday. There is a chance if the front shows up Friday night or Saturday morning the temperatures could be even cooler than that this weekend. Overnight lows will drop down to around 70° each night. The winds will come out of the north of northeast this weekend which will also keep the humidity down some as well as the overall temperature. We could see a quick shower or two this weekend depending on the timing of the front but we are not expecting widespread rainfall or severe storms if we see any rain at all.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

The CDC reports that around 700 people per year die from heat related deaths. It’s important to know the signs of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or a heat stroke.

The best way to beat the heat is to know the signs of these heat related illnesses, stay hydrated, and try to keep cool.

Heat exhaustion is a very serious heat related illness. According to the CDC, the following are signs of heat exhaustion:

• Heavy sweating

• Cold, pale, and clammy skin

• Fast, weak pulse

• Nausea or vomiting

• Muscle cramps

• Tiredness or weakness

• Dizziness

• Headache

• Fainting (passing out)

And the CDC recommends the following for someone who is suffering from heat exhaustion:

• Move to a cool place

• Loosen your clothes

• Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath

• Sip water

Get medical help right away if:

• You are throwing up

• Your symptoms get worse

• Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour

Prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures or heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, if not cautious.

According to the CDC website the following are signs of Heat Stroke:

• High body temperature (103°F or higher)

• Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

• Fast, strong pulse

• Headache

• Dizziness

• Nausea

• Confusion

• Losing consciousness (passing out)

And the best way according to the CDC to treat heat stroke is to do the following:

• Call 911 right away, heat stroke is a medical emergency

• Move the person to a cooler place

• Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

• Do not give the person anything to drink

The severe heat can cause other heat related illnesses. Sunburns, sometimes severe, are always a possibility with exposure to sun. It is so important to always wear sunscreen and try to wear clothing or accessories like hats to prevent sun damage.

Stay informed of heat related illnesses, drink plenty of water and stay hydrated, and be mindful of feeling overheated. Seek shelter from the sun and hot temps when its possible, and keep a check on relatives or friends who may be affected by the extreme temperatures.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin, located over the east-central Caribbean Sea, on Tropical Storm Harold, located inland over south Texas, and has issued the final advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Gert, located a few hundred miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands. 1. Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92): Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located a few hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands are associated with a tropical wave. Environmental conditions now appear only marginally conducive for gradual development of this system, but a tropical depression could still form later this week or over the weekend while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the eastern and central Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40 percent. 2. Central Tropical Atlantic: The remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily are located over the central tropical Atlantic several hundred miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands. Although development is unlikely in the next day or so due to unfavorable environmental conditions, some development is possible by Friday or Saturday when the system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic. The system should move north of the Gulf Stream on Sunday where further development is not expected.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to well above normal this entire work week. The rain and storm chances are slim to none until the weekend, but they are still low then as well. The heat and humidity will be a factor all week long and expect heat alerts to be issued each day. The tropics are starting to heat up and will be getting plenty of attention from us meteorologists in the south as overall the storm threat looks to be very low next week. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely for the heat wave this week. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

