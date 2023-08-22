Isaiah 117 House hosts fundraiser

Isaiah 117 House is a nonprofit organization that provides physical and emotional support in a safe and loving home for children awaiting foster care placement.

Currently, when a child is removed in a county without an Isaiah 117 House, the child must wait in the child welfare services office.

Isaiah 117 House allows that same child to avoid going to an office and instead be placed in a home with caring volunteers.

Tuesday, Isaiah 117 hosted a fundraising luncheon for their Gibson County House. The event featured local speakers as well as Isaiah 117 House officials.

“Walking that journey of accepting that first foster child, realizing what removal day actually looks like for kiddos, learning about how unequipped I am to be a foster parent but that we need foster parents, and then watching case workers work so hard,” said Ronda Paulson, the Founder and Executive Director of Isaiah 117.

Isaiah 117 House provides for that child’s needs, whatever they may be, in the critical moments between removal and placement. Isaiah 117 House has locations in Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

