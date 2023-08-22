JPD: 1 injured, info sought in Rockwell, Reynold Drive shooting

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department shared an update on Monday’s shooting and is also asking for your help.









Around 8 p.m. on Monday, the Jackson Police Department’s officers responded to a report of shots fired in the Rockwell and Reynold Drive area.

JPD says officers made contact with a female juvenile that was suffering from non-life-threatening injuries from the gunfire.

JPD says their preliminary investigation has determined that there was a fight involving several minors at North Park just before the incident.

JPD says this is an on-going investigation. They are asking anyone in the area to review their camera footage from around that time and to share anything that may help solve the case.

You can contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477 with any information.

When our crews were on the scene, they saw a vehicle with bullet holes in the side, along with shell casings littering the area.

