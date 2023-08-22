Mugshots : Madison County : 8/21/23 – 8/22/23 17 minutes ago WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Daniel Shoaff Daniel Shoaff: Violation of community corrections Bobbie Holmes Bobbie Holmes: Harassment Bradley McGill Bradley McGill: Disorderly conduct Brandon Pearson Brandon Pearson: Harassment Carlotta Smith Carlotta Smith: Disorderly conduct Cordarion Jones Cordarion Jones: Theft $1000>$9,999, forgery Darrell Wilson Darrell Wilson: Simple domestic assault Djuan Jameson Djuan Jameson: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Judeson Patterson Judeson Patterson: Contempt of court Marcella Hardin Marcella Hardin: Simple domestic assault Nicolas Holloway Nicolas Holloway: Violation of probation Paul Cheairs Paul Cheairs: Schedule VI drug violations Stanley Etheridge Stanley Etheridge: Violation of community corrections, violation of probation William Jeter William Jeter: Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 8/21/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 8/22/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...emailPrintFacebookTwitterLinkedin