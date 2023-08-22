From the Jackson Chamber:

Salvation Army Named Small Business of the Month by the Greater Jackson Chamber

JACKSON, TENN. August 22, 2023 – The Greater Jackson Chamber is proud to announce that the Salvation Army has been chosen as the Small Business of the Month for August 2023. This designation is awarded monthly to a member of the Greater Jackson Chamber with 25 or fewer full-time employees, recognizing their contributions to the local business community.

The Greater Jackson Chamber remains committed to supporting and uplifting our small business community. Each month, a selection committee carefully reviews applications submitted by eligible businesses and community members, the business achievements and impact on the local community are considered in the selection process.

The Salvation Army has been a beacon of hope and support in our community for years, touching countless lives with their unwavering commitment to serving those in need. From providing shelter to the homeless to offering food to the hungry and offering assistance in times of disaster, they truly embody the spirit of compassion and selflessness.

“Small businesses are important because they drive economic growth, create jobs and foster innovation,” said Kyle Spurgeon, Greater Jackson Chamber President/CEO. “We value the contribution small businesses make to our community, as they bring unique character, entrepreneurship and economic vitality to the table.”

The Small Business of the Month designation highlights the role small businesses play in driving economic growth and fostering a vibrant business environment in the Jackson area.

For more information about the Salvation Army, visit salvationarmyjacksontn.org.

Nominations for Small Business of the Month are accepted year-round. To nominate a Greater Jackson Chamber member or self-nominate as the Small Business of the Month, click here.