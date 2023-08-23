David Geremy Caudle, age 48, resident of Memphis, Tennessee, departed this life Monday, August 21, 2023 at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Geremy was born December 19, 1974 in Memphis, the son of David Glen Caudle and Bettina “Tina” Ozier Voigt. He graduated from Fayette Academy in Somerville, Tennessee and was employed as a Heavy Machine Operator for Delta Metals in Memphis for many years. He enjoyed helping others at work, spending time with family and outdoor activities.

Geremy was very artistic and enjoyed drawing, making jewelry, woodworking and cooking, especially grilling. He had a very caring heart and always put others first. Geremy was a rescuer of cats and leaves his beloved seven cats.

Mr. Caudle is survived by his son, Christopher Caudle; his mother, Tina Voigt (Rob); his father, David Glen Caudle; his sister, Marcy Bierman (Duane); his nephew, Cooper; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Otis and Marjorie Ozier and James and Virginia Caudle, all of Somerville, Tennessee.

The family requests that memorials be directed to any humane society of your choice.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Home and Cremation Center and condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.