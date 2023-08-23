Bernice Cunningham
Funeral service for Bernice Cunningham, age 83, will be Monday, August 29, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. James Baptist Church. Burial will be Monday, August 28, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, Parkers Crossroads, TN.
Mrs. Cunningham died Sunday, August 20, 2023 at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. Cunningham will lie-in-state Monday, August 29, 2023 at St. James Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until time of service. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.