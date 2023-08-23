Dyer County escapee located outside Dollar General

FRIENDSHIP, Tenn. — Tuesday night, a Dyer County escapee was found outside a Dollar General in Crockett County.

According to the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook, the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the store in Friendship over a person huffing an inhalant.

Deputies found James Harville, a Dyer County fugitive, who was assigned to a work crew and walked off from his work assignment.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office says that Harville faces a new escape charge and will appear before the judge for arraignment.

He is currently being held in the Crockett County Jail as he faces new charges and awaits transfer of custody to the Dyer County.

