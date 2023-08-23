Earvin Gene Arnold

Visitation will be Friday, August 25, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mr. Arnold will lie-in-state Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Oak Grove Church of Christ in Henderson, TN from 10:00 AM until time of service. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.