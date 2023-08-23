Ellen McGoughy
Funeral service for Ellen McGoughy, age 82, will be Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Denmark Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Denmark Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. McGoughy died Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Visitation will be Friday, August 25, 2023 at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM. Mrs. McGoughy will lie-in-state Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Denmark Baptist Church from 10:00 AM until time of service. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.