Gospel music headlines event at McKenzie’s Sweet Tea Festival

MCKENZIE, Tenn.–Sweet drinks and sweet sounds at one local annual event.

The Gospel Singing got underway Wednesday evening in McKenzie as part of the city’s annual ‘Sweet Tea Festival’.

Attendees enjoyed gospel music from various groups inside the Park Theatre, downtown including Wes Hampton, with special guests The Long Family.

The event was hosted by McKenzie native and Gaither artist, Matthew Holt.

