Jackson police investigating late evening shooting

JACKSON, Tenn.– A developing story as Jackson police responded to a shooting in east Jackson.

Around 9 p.m. Wednesday night, we received a call from a WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Tipster about a large first responder presence near the East Jackson Church of Christ.

When our crew arrived on scene, they found EMS and firefighters circled around an Air Evac helicopter, loading an individual onto the helicopter.

Upon speaking to emergency personnel on scene, we learned this was a landing zone and the incident actually occurred on Hillcrest Circle Drive.

When our crew arrived there, they spotted uniformed Jackson Police Department officers securing the scene with caution tape as well as investigators from the Jackson Police Department’s violent crimes division surveying the scene with flashlights and moving in and out from their vehicles to a residence.

There’s no immediate word on the condition of the person airlifted. The incident remains under investigation.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News on air and online for more details on this developing story.