Services for Mrs. Bobbie Jean Chatman Robertson, age 84 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12 Noon at the Mt. Pleasant C.M.E. Church. The interment will be in the Parkway Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 6:00-7:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Robertson, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Bobbie-Robertson- 4/#!/TributeWall.

For more information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at 731-427-7411.