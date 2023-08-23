Mrs. Elvie Ingram Greer

20190615 111614 OriginalServices for Mrs. Elvie Ingram Greer, age 83 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12 Noon at the St. John No. 2 Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

