Services for Mrs. Elvie Ingram Greer, age 83 of Jackson, Tennessee will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, 12 Noon at the St. John No. 2 Baptist Church. The interment will be in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00-6:00 P.M., at the Stephenson-Shaw Chapel.

If you would like to send flowers in memory of Mrs. Greer, you can visit our website at https://www.stephenson-shaw.co m/obituaries/Elvie-Greer/#!/Tr ibuteWall

For information contact Stephenson-Shaw Funeral Home at (731) 427-7411.