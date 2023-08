Mugshots : Madison County : 8/22/23 – 8/23/23

Jameelah Spencer Jameelah Spencer: Failure to appear

Alfonzo Holmes Alfonzo Holmes: Evading arrest

Alfonzo Pirtle Alfonzo Pirtle: Simple domestic assault, failure to appear, violation of probation

Christopher McDaniel Christopher McDaniel: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Defungio Newsom Defungio Newsom: Sex offender registry violations



Ezekiel Land Ezekiel Land: Violation of conditions of community supervision

James Sowell James Sowell: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

Juwan Watkins Juwan Watkins: Failure to comply

Michaela Moore Michaela Moore: Violation of probation

Sandra Grayson Barlow Sandra Grayson Barlow: Simple domestic assault



Santavious Robinson Santavious Robinson: Assault

Shaundell Mercer Shaundell Mercer: Failure to appear

Teniya Miller Teniya Miller: Criminal impersonation, driving under the influence, open container law, failure to appear, violation of implied consent law Teniya Miller: Criminal impersonation, driving under the influence, open container law, failure to appear, violation of implied consent law

William Howard William Howard: Resisting stop/arrest

Willie Jones Willie Jones: Violation of probation



Yolanda Nelson Yolanda Nelson: Driving on revoked/suspended license

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 8/22/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 8/23/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.