Siblings say they were robbed at gunpoint outside local entertainment spot, JPD investigating

JACKSON, Tenn.–A group of brothers and sisters say a fun night out at a club ended in a way they didn’t expect.

Saturday night, siblings, Jesus, Veronica, and Marisela Lopez drove to La Cantina, formerly known as The Slide 2, located on Heritage Square to enjoy a night out. According to Jesus, after they parked his sisters Marisela and Veronica quickly headed into the club to use the restroom while he and Marisela’s boyfriend stayed in the vehicle to get things sorted before going in themselves.

According to Jesus, that’s when the 6 armed robbers took their chance.

“We both bent up to get ready to go and that’s when I seen the dudes come on my side and then I seen them on his side and point it on my back and was like, “Run your stuff.” and then he was like, “well give me that watch you got, give me that necklace, and he was just like what’s the PIN to your phone. Come on now before I shoot you,” said Jesus Lopez.

After robbing Jesus and Marisela’s boyfriend, Jesus says they ransacked the vehicle and stole a multitude of items belonging to Marisela.

“When I checked, they took my wallet, cause they went in, mine was in the glove compartment. They took my wallet. I don’t know exactly how much I had, like $400 cash, credit card, debit card, my son’s Visa was in there and that’s the most important thing. That’s what I really want back because everything else is replaceable,” said Marisela Lopez.

A Visa for her son to live in the United States that she says took her 4 years to get.

According to Jesus, after robbing them, the 6 men ran behind an adjacent business and four of them rode out of that business parking lot on motorcycles. Jesus said he didn’t see where the last two went.

“We really don’t go out. We don’t do all that and you know just for one night to ruin that for us. So like we really don’t feel secure to go out and do things like that anymore because we feel like we have to watch our surroundings and all that,” said Veronica Lopez.

We spoke to owner of La Cantina, Doug Keeton at his business. He said he doesn’t agree with what the siblings said happened.

He believes they were parked in a different location. Regardless, due to this robbery Keeton is making some changes to security.

First, the robbery took place in a blind spot on the camera, so they adjusted the camera to now cover the blind spot. Also for better visibility for the camera, they are cutting down the bushes between the parking lot and the adjacent business they will also start having a security guard patrol the parking lot as well.

We reached out to the Jackson Police Department and they said this incident is under investigation.