Three More Days of Heat Still Coming to West Tennessee

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update

WBBJ 7 Forecast Update:

We are smack dab in the middle of the current heat wave and the two hottest days are still likely to come on Thursday and Friday. An excessive heat warning continues through Friday. A weak front will try to clip us Saturday and could bring a few showers but cooler weather is likely Sunday into next week. Catch the latest on another shot for rain next week and below normal temperatures are also coming back for most of next week. Catch the latest details and the full weather forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Wednesday was very similar to Tuesday with highs reaching the mid to upper 90s. The winds stayed light and continue to have an easterly component to them but will come out of the southwest on Thursday. The heat index lingered in the upper 100s to around 110° for most of the afternoon. There was only a few clouds as mostly clear skies are likely tonight. Wednesday night lows will again dip down to the mid 70s. More heat is coming Thursday.

THURSDAY:

The hottest weather of the week will look to show up on Thursday or Friday. The winds will return to the southwest on Thursday and that will increase the temperature and the humidity as well. Expect mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. If we have any excessive heat warnings issued this week they will be on Thursday and maybe Friday. Highs will make it up to around 100° and it will be a bit humid as well with a heat index around 110°. Thursday night lows will fall down to the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be another very hot day. Forecast models are hinting at a front to get closer Friday night but it looks to hold off until the weekend. The front will bring a little relief from the heat and although rain isn’t likely, a few showers or weak storms could pop up as it gets a little closer and passes by. Highs on Friday are still forecast to reach the upper 90s to near 100°. The heat index will climb above 110° into the afternoon and evening hours. The winds on Friday will come out of the west but will transition to the northeast into the weekend behind the front. Friday night lows will again drop to the low mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND:

Temperatures are expected to cool down some this weekend depending on the timing of the next front. Highs will still reach the mid to upper 90s on Saturday depending on the timing of the front but fall down to the low 90s on Sunday. There is a chance if the front shows up Saturday morning the temperatures might not reach the upper 90s on Saturday. Overnight lows will drop down to around 70° each night. The winds will come out of the north of northeast this weekend which will also keep the humidity down some as well as the overall temperature. We could see a quick shower or two this weekend depending on the timing of the front but we are not expecting widespread rainfall or severe storms if we see any rain at all. There looks to be a better shot for rain early next week!

NEXT WEEK:

The weekend front will stall out as we kick off next week and that will lead to a chance for a few showers late Sunday night into the day on Monday. Monday will be the best shot for rain in the forecast but chances still only sit around 20-30%. The most likely shot for rain looks to be early in the day on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday but mostly sunny skies are likely to return for the middle of the week. Highs next week look to make it up only to the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. The winds are forecast to have a northerly component to the them for at least the first half of the week. Next week looks much cooler than this one.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

The CDC reports that around 700 people per year die from heat related deaths. It’s important to know the signs of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or a heat stroke.

The best way to beat the heat is to know the signs of these heat related illnesses, stay hydrated, and try to keep cool.

Heat exhaustion is a very serious heat related illness. According to the CDC, the following are signs of heat exhaustion:

• Heavy sweating

• Cold, pale, and clammy skin

• Fast, weak pulse

• Nausea or vomiting

• Muscle cramps

• Tiredness or weakness

• Dizziness

• Headache

• Fainting (passing out)

And the CDC recommends the following for someone who is suffering from heat exhaustion:

• Move to a cool place

• Loosen your clothes

• Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath

• Sip water

Get medical help right away if:

• You are throwing up

• Your symptoms get worse

• Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour

Prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures or heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, if not cautious.

According to the CDC website the following are signs of Heat Stroke:

• High body temperature (103°F or higher)

• Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

• Fast, strong pulse

• Headache

• Dizziness

• Nausea

• Confusion

• Losing consciousness (passing out)

And the best way according to the CDC to treat heat stroke is to do the following:

• Call 911 right away, heat stroke is a medical emergency

• Move the person to a cooler place

• Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

• Do not give the person anything to drink

The severe heat can cause other heat related illnesses. Sunburns, sometimes severe, are always a possibility with exposure to sun. It is so important to always wear sunscreen and try to wear clothing or accessories like hats to prevent sun damage.

Stay informed of heat related illnesses, drink plenty of water and stay hydrated, and be mindful of feeling overheated. Seek shelter from the sun and hot temps when its possible, and keep a check on relatives or friends who may be affected by the extreme temperatures.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin, located inland over the Dominican Republic. The Weather Prediction Center has issued the final advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Harold, located inland over northern Mexico. 1. Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Emily): An area of low pressure more than 1000 miles miles northeast of the Leeward Islands (the remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily) continues to produce a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms northeast of its center. Upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development by tomorrow, and this system is likely to regenerate into a tropical depression or tropical storm late this week or this weekend when the system moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic. For additional information on this system, including gale warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...60 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...high...70 percent. 2. Eastern Tropical Atlantic (AL92): Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for some slow development through early next week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the central tropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to well above normal this entire work week. The rain and storm chances are slim to none until the weekend, but they are still low then as well. The heat and humidity will be a factor all week long and expect heat alerts to be issued each day. The tropics are starting to heat up and will be getting plenty of attention from us meteorologists in the south as overall the storm threat looks to be very low next week. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely for the heat wave this week. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13