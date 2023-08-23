UT Martin offering ACT workshops

MARTIN, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee at Martin is offering ACT workshops.

UT Martins says that the ACT workshops are offered are September 2, September 30 and December 2 in Martin, and Oct. 21 at the UTM Parsons Center. The workshop sessions run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They are open to anyone preparing to take the ACT, UT Martin says.

For more information about the ACT workshops or to register to take part, click here.

Information can also be found by writing to NonDegree@utm.edu.

