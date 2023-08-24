3 men arrested in connection to weekend robbery

JACKSON, Tenn. — Three local men are now in jail over a Sunday night robbery in Jackson.

Austin Clark

Onterio Brown

Rodney Cole

According to the Jackson Police Department, around 11 p.m., officers responded to the Days Inn at 1919 Highway 45 Bypass over a reported robbery.

JPD says that the victim was pistol whipped, robbed of belongings by three men, and later was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

JPD says they were able to locate the suspects’ vehicle at 336 South Highland Avenue, where they were all taken into custody.

The three arrested include:

Austin Clark, who is 22

Onterrio Brown, who is 21

Rodney Cole, Jr., who is 18

All three are facing charges of aggravated robbery and are in the Criminal Justice Complex.

JPD says that investigators believe this to be a targeted attack on the victim, who was a Hispanic male.

JPD reports that in the last several weeks, there has been a rise in crimes targeting Hispanics.

Jackson police are encouraging victims of robbery or assault to come forward no matter their immigration status.

You can reach the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 425-8477.

Find updates on local crime here.