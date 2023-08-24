David Burke • Painting

As an artist in Jackson, TN, how has the local community influenced and inspired your artistic journey? Are there any specific aspects of the city or its culture that have had a significant impact on your creative process?

Since arriving in Jackson in 1986 I have always been involved in city theater works in the civic center, at Lambuth before the construction of the Ned. And though most of my efforts were as the theatre director at Union, I always found time to participate in the activities downtown and in local high schools. In my journey I have discovered that participation breeds inspiration. Working on great plays was rarely a struggle because I always felt so deeply that it was a privilege to handle great scripts for a period and then pass them on so that the next group could grapple with them. Currently as the volunteer theater consultant at the Ned and as a board member for Hub City Theater company, I am enjoying being downtown and becoming aware of so many different artists and their inspiring works.

Can you share some insights into your artistic style and the mediums you work with? What draws you to these particular forms of expression, and how do they help you convey your artistic vision to your audience?

Since retirement in 2019 from Union, where I directed over 75 plays using as a guide the great book, “On Directing” by Harold Clurman, I have branched out to other artistic expressions involving primarily found objects and transforming them into new versions of themselves. I use wood, metal, glass, and sometimes concrete to create what I call improvisational art. This means I generally don’t have a clue what the finished product will look like until done. As a Christian I have experienced how God took me from being a discarded bundle of trash and repurposed me into something of great value. I seem to somehow try to pass this knowledge to my audiences, and in the theater to my fellow participants.

What role do you believe art plays in fostering a sense of community and cultural appreciation? How do you actively engage with the local community through your art, and do you participate in any collaborative projects or initiatives that promote American artist appreciation?

Without the art community, we have no community and no culture. As humans we are created to be both imaginative and to create. If we are not allowed to use these gifts we suffer, but also everyone who could have been inspired by your efforts. Without the arts we are a suffering society. As mentioned before I have worked with the Ned and with Hub City Theater company to produce, direct, design, build scenery, and to help out in any other number of possibilities.

In what ways do you find inspiration and motivation in the rich artistic history and heritage of American art? Are there any specific American artists or movements that have influenced your work, and if so, how have you incorporated those influences into your artistic practice?

Two artists who inspired me are Harold Clurman, a broadway director and theater credit who now has a broadway theater named after him. My second influence is from a little known actress, writer, and director who everyone should know more about, Jeannette George Clift. She is the founder of the AD Players in Houston TX. I was privileged to work for her for nine years. Those years taught me that I had a place in the art world and that I had something to offer that would be beneficial to others. Every time I direct I use many of the principles from On Directing which is a book all directors need to own in their library. In all my artistic endeavors I am reminded from Mrs. George to be humble, to pursue excellence, to be unafraid to explore outside the box, and to trust God for his giftedness.

Looking to the future, what are your aspirations as an artist? Do you have any upcoming projects or exhibitions that you’re excited about? Additionally, how do you envision American artist appreciation continuing to evolve and grow, and what role do you hope to play in that development?

Currently I continue to produce my own personal works in hopes that each of them will find a place to call home. I am also continuing to make myself available to the art community to assist in any way based upon my experience and knowledge. In this I am learning a lot of new things and opening up to new possibilities. The creation of the arts district downtown, in my opinion, is going to have an impact that is immeasurable at this point. Jackson is fortunate to be gifted with such talent that I am overwhelmed with an assurance that our future is bright and ripe for a renaissance in West Tennessee and beyond.

