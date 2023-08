HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — All Haywood County Schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 24.

School will also close at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 25 due to the excessive heat warning from the National Weather Service, according to the Haywood County Schools Facebook page.

Also according to the page, the Boys and Girls Club of Brownsville will be closed on Thursday, August 24 and Friday, August 25.

