Heat continues to impact area, some schools dismiss early

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Temperatures throughout West Tennessee have been progressively increasing this week.

The surging temperatures have prompted some school systems to implement early dismissal.

Haywood County school leaders determined that, due to the heat advisory and projected temperatures nearing 100 degrees, it would be prudent to abbreviate the school day.

Students were released at 11:30 a.m. Thursday due to potential heat-related hazards, particularly for students and bus drivers enduring bus rides exceeding an hour.

“While it might be a minor inconvenience for some families and parents, I don’t believe any inconvenience is worth compromising the safety of our children and staff. Thus, the decision was made to err on the side of caution,” said Brian Ingram, the Chief of Communications for Haywood County Schools.

McNairy County Schools will also implement a half-day schedule on Friday. The district has cited the need for repairs to Selmer’s Middle School AC, and the early dismissal on Friday will be utilized for resolving this issue.

The heat is not only impacting schools, but some fans are expressing concerns about Friday’s football games. Several schools are already modifying schedules to safeguard players and fans.

“That game has been rescheduled for 7:30, so we are truly striving to take every possible measure to ensure the protection of not only our players, staff, but also our fans,” said Greg Martin, the Director of Schools for McNairy County.

School systems across West Tennessee are taking all possible steps to shield students, faculty, and staff from the intensifying heat.

