Hottest Weather of the Year Continues into the Weekend

We are experiencing again the hottest day of the year so far in West Tennessee and Friday could be even hotter! Please limit time outdoors, wear light colored loose fitting clothes, drink plenty of water, find the shade and take plenty of breaks if you need to be outdoors in these dangerous conditions. Cooler weather and maybe even a few showers could be returning this weekend into next week and we will have the latest forecast details coming up here.

TONIGHT:

The hottest weather of the week showed up on Thursday and we could be hotter on Friday. The winds returned to the southwest on Thursday and that increased the temperature and the humidity as well. We saw some clouds but mostly sunny skies dominated over the afternoon and mostly clear skies are likely tonight. Excessive heat warning remain in effect into the start of the weekend. Highs made it up to the upper 90s and the heat index reached as high as 115°. Thursday night lows will fall down to the mid to upper 70s but it will be warm and humid all night with calm winds for the most part.

FRIDAY:

Friday will be another very hot day. Forecast models are hinting at a front to get closer Friday night but it looks to hold off until the weekend. The front will bring a little relief from the heat and although rain isn’t likely, a few showers or weak storms could pop up as it gets a little closer and passes by. Highs on Friday are still forecast to reach the upper 90s to near 100°. The heat index will climb above 110° again into the afternoon and evening hours. The winds on Friday will come out of the west but will transition to the northeast into the weekend behind the front. Friday night lows will again drop to the low mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND:

Temperatures are expected to cool down some this weekend depending on the timing of the next front. Highs will still reach the mid to upper 90s on Saturday depending on the timing of the front but fall down to the low 90s on Sunday. There is a chance if the front shows up Saturday morning the temperatures might not reach the upper 90s on Saturday.

Overnight lows will drop down to around 70° each night. The winds will come out of the north of northeast this weekend which will also keep the humidity down some as well as the overall temperature. We could see a quick shower or two this weekend depending on the timing of the front but we are not expecting widespread rainfall or severe storms if we see any rain at all. There looks to be a better shot for rain maybe early next week!

NEXT WEEK:

The weekend front will stall out as we kick off next week and that will lead to a chance for a few showers late Sunday night into the day on Monday. Monday will be the best shot for rain in the forecast early next week but chances still only sit around 20-30%.

The most likely shot for rain looks to be early in the day on Monday. Skies will be partly cloudy on Monday but mostly sunny skies are likely to return for the middle of the week. Highs next week look to make it up only to the mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. The winds are forecast to have a northerly component to the them for at least the first half of the week. Next week looks much cooler than this one.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS:

The CDC reports that around 700 people per year die from heat related deaths. It’s important to know the signs of heat related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or a heat stroke.

The best way to beat the heat is to know the signs of these heat related illnesses, stay hydrated, and try to keep cool.

Heat exhaustion is a very serious heat related illness. According to the CDC, the following are signs of heat exhaustion:

• Heavy sweating

• Cold, pale, and clammy skin

• Fast, weak pulse

• Nausea or vomiting

• Muscle cramps

• Tiredness or weakness

• Dizziness

• Headache

• Fainting (passing out)

And the CDC recommends the following for someone who is suffering from heat exhaustion:

• Move to a cool place

• Loosen your clothes

• Put cool, wet cloths on your body or take a cool bath

• Sip water

Get medical help right away if:

• You are throwing up

• Your symptoms get worse

• Your symptoms last longer than 1 hour

Prolonged exposure to extreme temperatures or heat exhaustion can lead to heat stroke, if not cautious.

According to the CDC website the following are signs of Heat Stroke:

• High body temperature (103°F or higher)

• Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

• Fast, strong pulse

• Headache

• Dizziness

• Nausea

• Confusion

• Losing consciousness (passing out)

And the best way according to the CDC to treat heat stroke is to do the following:

• Call 911 right away, heat stroke is a medical emergency

• Move the person to a cooler place

• Help lower the person’s temperature with cool cloths or a cool bath

• Do not give the person anything to drink

The severe heat can cause other heat related illnesses. Sunburns, sometimes severe, are always a possibility with exposure to sun. It is so important to always wear sunscreen and try to wear clothing or accessories like hats to prevent sun damage.

Stay informed of heat related illnesses, drink plenty of water and stay hydrated, and be mindful of feeling overheated. Seek shelter from the sun and hot temps when its possible, and keep a check on relatives or friends who may be affected by the extreme temperatures.

LATEST IN THE TROPICS:

For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Active Systems: The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Franklin, located to the east of the Turks and Caicos Islands. 1. Central Subtropical Atlantic (Remnants of Emily): A trough of low pressure located more than 1000 miles east-southeast of Bermuda (the remnants of former Tropical Storm Emily) is producing an elongated area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Recently received satellite wind data suggests that the system has lost organization from yesterday, but a tropical depression or storm could still form as it moves northward over the subtropical central Atlantic. By this weekend, the system is expected to merge with a frontal boundary north of the Gulf Stream. For additional information on this system, including gale warnings, see High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...50 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent. 2. Central Tropical Atlantic (AL92): Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an area of low pressure located midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the northern Lesser Antilles. While environmental conditions are marginal for additional development, they could become more conducive in a few days. A tropical depression could form by early next week while the system moves west-northwestward to northwestward into the central subtropical Atlantic. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent. 3. Northwestern Caribbean Sea: A broad area of low pressure centered over Central America is forecast to move into northwestern Caribbean Sea by this weekend. Some gradual development of this system is possible thereafter into early next week, and a tropical depression could form while it moves slowly northward, entering the eastern Gulf of Mexico. * Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10 percent. * Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60 percent.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Highs are expected to well above normal this entire work week. The rain and storm chances are slim to none until the weekend, but they are still low then as well. The heat and humidity will be a factor all week long and expect heat alerts to be issued each day. The tropics are starting to heat up and will be getting plenty of attention from us meteorologists in the south as overall the storm threat looks to be very low next week. You need to stay alert to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely for the heat wave this week. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

