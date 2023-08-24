James Louis Stewart, age 85, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday evening, August 17, 2023 at Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville, Tennessee.

James was born January 14, 1938 in Mount Vernon, Illinois, the son of the late William Louis Stewart and Lorena Naomi Liebengood Stewart. He graduated from Dominguez Junior Seminary in California and lived in San Diego until 1970 when he moved to Fayette County. He served his country in the Marine Corps Reserves and was employed at Riechold Chemical Company (Sequentia) for 23 years before his retirement in 2007. James was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville and enjoyed flower gardening and water gardening.

Mr. Stewart is survived by his brother, John E. Stewart of San Gabriel, CA; his niece, Mary L. Heck (Eric) of Eastvale, CA; his nephew, John P. Stewart (Avelinda) of Temple City, CA; and two great-nieces, Jessica and Jenna Stewart.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Jack Teatian.

A visitation for Mr. Stewart will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. A Recitation of the Rosary will be at 11:30 A.M. Wednesday, August 30, 2023 and a Funeral Mass will be at 12 Noon Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville.

