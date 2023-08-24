James Nicholas Monk, age 58, passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. All arrangements are under the direction of the Bells Funeral Home.

Mr. Monk was born in Natchez, MS on February 13, 1965, to the late James Benjamine Monk and Katherine DiBouno Monk. He was a retired Bail Bondman and Bounty Hunter. He was also preceded in death by one brother: John Raymond Monk; and one granddaughter: Lilly Ann Michelli.

He is survived by one daughter: Jacqueline Monk (Mathew Michelli) of Livingston, LA; one sister: Tracie Monk (Mark Gill) of Toldeo, OH; He leaves a legacy of three grandchildren: Trey Willimas, Tobias Michelli, Trent Michelli and his special friend: Jeff Taylor.

The Monk family are honoring his wishes for cremation and further information will be announced as it becomes available by the Bells Funeral Home.