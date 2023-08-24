JPD: Hispanics targeted in Hillcrest Drive home invasion

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are seeking suspects in connection with a shooting that occurred on Hillcrest Circle Drive.

On Thursday, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Reporter Garrett Evans spoke with Lt. Nick Donald from the Jackson Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit. He said that this incident was also a home invasion.

“Three suspects came in the house armed with handguns, demanding money and also their Cash App information. Shot each individual, a total of three victims on the scene, and took their belongings,” Donald said.

Investigators have reported that the suspects, who fled the scene, were wearing ski masks. According to Donald, all three victims, who were of Hispanic descent, are in stable condition.

Two of them were airlifted to a hospital in Memphis by air evac helicopter, while the third was taken to a local hospital.

Donald said that they have observed a recent increase in violent crimes targeting Hispanics and are urging Hispanic victims to come forward if they possess any information about these recent crimes.

“Anyone regardless of their immigration status or anything like that, please contact us. We don’t care about that right now. If you’re a victim you’re a victim. Please contact us and let us know what’s going on, let us know what happened,” Donald said.

Donald believes that Hispanics might be targeted due to their immigration status or a potential language barrier that could hinder their communication with the police.

We also spoke with Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd, whose district includes Hillcrest Circle Drive.

He arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting last night. Dodd expressed his frustration about continually witnessing crime scenes involving community members being shot.

“I’m just hoping that we can find out who did it. I’m asking you, if you can see me, turn yourself in. Because it’s sad. Put your family in that place, someone coming in and taking your family’s money. So I think we are going to have to continue to work together in our community,” Dodd said.

By collaborating, the community can aid the police in identifying suspects involved in crimes.

“If you see anything out of the norm, call the police department. Don’t wait and hesitate,” Dodd said. “You’re going to have to be nosy and get in other folks’ business when it comes to making our community a safe place.”

For anyone possessing information about this incident, contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

SEE ALSO: 3 men arrested in connection to weekend robbery

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.