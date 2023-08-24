Local library talks about events, activities and programs

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A local library met to discuss events, activities, and programs being offered.











Carroll County Library is a public library committed to promoting recreational reading, independent learning, and community development.

They offer a variety of children’s programming and adult programming, including free computer classes. Another excellent service they provide is free grab-and-go meals for children throughout the year.

Their goal is to be a vital community resource.

“We offer black and white printing, as well as color printing. We charge for printing, faxing, and laminating, but all other services are free. We provide scan-to-email services at no charge. We offer public computer access for free, and our WiFi is also free to use,” said Erin Crockett, the library director.

Crockett also notes they have mobile hotspots available for guests to check out as well.

Find more news out of Carroll County here.