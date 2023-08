Mr. Harvey Lee Bowles, 97, died Monday, August 21, 2023, at Haywood Park Community Hospital in Brownsville.

With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 12:00 Noon at New St. Luke Baptist Church in Jackson. Interment will be in Brownsville Memorial Gardens in Brownsville. There will be a visitation Saturday from 11:00 A. M. until time of service at New St. Luke Baptist Church.

Rawls Funeral Home-Brownsville

(731) 772-1472