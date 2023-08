Mugshots : Madison County : 8/23/23 – 8/24/23

Garrick Transou Garrick Transou: Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault

Dankiya Ray Dankiya Ray: Simple domestic assault

Gilmer Calzeros Perez Gilmer Calzeros Perez: Criminal impersonation, false identification, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule II drug violations, altering/falisfying/forging auto titles, possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, open container law, reckless endangerment, resisting stop/arrest, reckless driving

Hunter Taylor Hunter Taylor: Violation of probation

Jason Zehnick Jason Zehnick: Altering/falisfying/forging auto titles, driving on revoked/suspended license



Roberto Santiago Roberto Santiago: Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles

Steven Simmons Steven Simmons: Simple domestic assault

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 8 a.m. on 8/23/23 and 8:09 a.m. on 8/24/23.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.