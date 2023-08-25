1 killed, another injured in crash on Mississippi River bridge

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — One person was killed in three-vehicle crash on a bridge crossing the Mississippi River on Friday.

The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office reports that the crash occurred on the Interstate 155 bridge, and resulted in one person being pronounced dead at the scene, one person being uninjured, and one person being taken to the hospital.

The identity of the person killed is being withheld until next of kin can be notified, the sheriff’s office reports.

The sheriff’s office says that before the crash, both the Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office and Dyer County Dispatch received a report that a vehicle was driving in the wrong direction.

They report that as of right now “it can not be determined which vehicle, if any, was truly traveling in the wrong direction.”

The sheriff’s office says that the Tennessee Highway Patrol’s CERT Team is going to investigate.

