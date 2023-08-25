Sunrise: November 20, 1954

Sunset: August 21, 2023

Ethel Pearl Prewitt Johnson was born on November 20, 1954, to the late Leroy and Maggie Dotson Prewitt, Sr. in Somerville, Tennessee. She passed away peacefully at her home in Stanton, Tennessee on August, 21, 2023. A memorial visitation for Mrs. Johnson will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, from 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Ethel was loved deeply by her family. She loved cooking for her family and for others. She worked as a cook for Suga’s Diner in Stanton, TN. Ethel loved life, she loved people and she lived everyday to the fullest. When it came to dress and fashion, she enjoyed being eccentric, flamboyant and one who carried herself with confidence and style.

She is survived by her husband Aaron Johnson, one son, Anatole Prewitt (Lisa); one daughter, Mya Prewitt; two brothers, Leroy Prewitt (Dorothy), Fred Prewitt; and one sister, Hattie Rivers, and a host of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly. She also leaves behind three special friends Gloria Boyland, Daisy Holcomb and Pearl Billingsley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Rosie Prewitt, Callie Bonner (Wade), Zinnie Holmes (Charlie); and one sister-in-law, Shirley Prewitt.

Ethel will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. All arrangements and services are under the direction of Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.