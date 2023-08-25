Gibson County Bicentennial celebration to be held in October

TRENTON, Tenn. — One local county will celebrate a milestone anniversary this fall.

The Gibson County Bicentennial Celebration will be held on Saturday, October 21.

Marking 200 years, the event will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Trenton Courthouse Square.

The community can expect live music, food trucks, historical reenactors, children’s activities, inflatable jumpers and more.

“As we mark the Bicentennial, let us reflect on the achievements, hardships, and triumphs that have shaped our county,” said Gibson County Mayor Nelson Cunningham. “Please join us to celebrate our shared history, from the Native American tribes who first called this land home to the present-day pioneers who continue to propel Gibson County forward. Together, we can leave a legacy that will inspire future generations.”

A press release states the county was established in 1823 and has played a significant role in shaping the heart of West Tennessee.

